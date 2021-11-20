BTS' 'Dynamite' video passes 1.3 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superband BTS' "Dynamite" has passed 1.3 billion views on YouTube, its management agency said Saturday.
The video for the megahit single released in 2020 reached the milestone at 10:15 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said.
It became the seven-member group's third music video to hit 1.3 billion YouTube views following "DNA" and "Boy with Luv."
BTS has a total of 35 music videos with more than 100 million views on the global music sharing site.
"Dynamite" is its first English-language song. The song made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020 and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.
Early this month, "Dynamite" received triple platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 3rd day
-
Netflix raises subscription fees in S. Korea amid controversies over network usage
-
2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS