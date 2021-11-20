(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 4th day
-
Quintuplets born for first time in 34 years in S. Korea
-
2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS