Sunday's weather forecast

November 21, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/08 Sunny 60

Incheon 14/08 Sunny 60

Suwon 14/06 Sunny 60

Cheongju 15/07 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 16/06 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 12/05 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 16/08 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 18/08 Cloudy 30

Jeju 21/13 Cloudy 30

Daegu 15/06 Cloudy 30

Busan 20/12 Cloudy 30

