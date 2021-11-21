Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:11 November 21, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/08 Sunny 60
Incheon 14/08 Sunny 60
Suwon 14/06 Sunny 60
Cheongju 15/07 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 16/06 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 12/05 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 16/08 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 18/08 Cloudy 30
Jeju 21/13 Cloudy 30
Daegu 15/06 Cloudy 30
Busan 20/12 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
Most Saved
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Quintuplets born for first time in 34 years in S. Korea
-
Fine dust blankets much of South Korea
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Ultrafine dust advisory in effect in Seoul