Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daily infections above 3,000 for 5th day amid concerns over virus resurgence

All News 09:38 November 21, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 3,000 for the fifth consecutive day Sunday amid concerns over the full-fledged reopening of schools and a virus resurgence ahead of winter.

The country reported 3,120 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,098 local infections, raising the total caseload to 415,425, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Daily infections have stayed in the quadruple digits since July 7 due to growing cluster infections and the spread of more transmissible variant cases.

The country added 30 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,274. The fatality rate stood at 0.79 percent.

This photo, taken Nov. 19, 2021 shows a woman taking a coronavirus test at a makeshift testing clinic near Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus #additional case
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!