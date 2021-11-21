BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS has been announced the winner of U.S. magazine Variety's Record of the Year award for its global hit song "Butter," the band's agency said Sunday.
The digital single won the Record of the Year category in Variety's 2021 "Hitmakers" list, released Friday (U.S. time), according to Big Hit Music and the website of the magazine.
"The song 'Butter' blasted out to the world in May, becoming a record smashing single for BTS," Variety said on its website.
The song's writers and producers, including the K-pop group's member RM, "crafted the perfect hit that just won't quit," Variety noted.
It is the K-pop band's second entry into the Variety list. Last year, it was named Group of the Year, becoming the first Korean act recognized by the annual Variety celebration.
The annual event recognizes the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Its award ceremony is set for Dec. 4.
On Sunday (U.S. time), the band was set to attend the 2021 American Music Awards to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, for which it has been nominated in three categories, including Artist of the Year, considered the biggest honor of the show.
