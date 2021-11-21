Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:06 November 21, 2021

Nov. 22

1974 -- U.S. President Gerald Ford visits South Korea.

1980 -- The military-backed government of President Chun Doo-hwan issues a decree allowing the partial resumption of political activities.

1989 -- President Roh Tae-woo visits Hungary, becoming the first South Korean president to visit the former Soviet bloc country.

2001 -- South Korea test-fires a 100-kilometer-range missile.

2008 -- A United Nations committee approves a resolution on North Korean human rights.

2011 -- South Korea's ruling party-controlled National Assembly approves a free trade agreement with the United States despite strong protest from opposition lawmakers.

2015 -- Former President Kim Young-sam, who formally ended decades of military rule in South Korea and accepted a massive international bailout during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, dies at the age of 88.

2016 -- The South Korean government approves a controversial intelligence sharing pact with Japan. The pact allows the two countries to share information on Pyongyang without having to go through the United States.
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!