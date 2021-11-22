(LEAD) Ko Jin-young captures top LPGA player honor, money title with victory in season finale
(ATTN: ADDS details, comments throughout)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star Ko Jin-young has won the top LPGA player award for the second time in her career, on the strength of her successful title defense at the season finale in Florida.
Ko captured her second straight CME Group Tour Championship title at 23-under 265 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Sunday (local time), holding off Nasa Hataoka of Japan by one stroke. It was Ko's LPGA-best fifth win of 2021 and 12th of her career.
Despite lingering pains in her left wrist, Ko collected nine birdies for a blistering final round of 63 and hit the US$1.5 million jackpot, the largest purse for an LPGA winner this year.
Ko killed multiple birds with this one stone.
She claimed her second career Player of the Year award, rallying past Nelly Korda of the United States. Korda entered the tournament leading Ko by 10 points, 191 to 181, but Ko picked up 30 points with her victory to finish at 211, while Korda, who tied for fifth, finished with 197 points. Ko earned her first Player of the Year award in 2019.
Ko also zipped past Korda to win her third straight money title. Korda was the leader coming into this tournament at just over $2.23 million, with Ko right behind her at a little over $2 million. And Ko's $1.5 million just on the last day of the season did the trick.
Ko is the first LPGA player to win three consecutive money titles since Lorena Ochoa did so from 2006 to 2008. Ko also became the first LPGA golfer to surpass over $3 million for one season since Ochoa earned $4.36 million in 2007.
"Nelly played really well, and she had a great year," Ko said of her American rival. "But I was a little luckier than her, so I got the Player of the Year this year. It's really tough to get the Player of the Year, especially this year with Nelly (playing well). I am so proud of myself."
Prior to this tournament, Korda was at the top of the world rankings with a slim lead over Ko, 9.98 to 9.03 in average points. The projected rankings weren't immediately available, but Ko is expected to at least close the gap.
Ko spent the entire 2020 season at the top, but Korda dethroned her in June this year. Ko briefly returned to No. 1 in October before Korda regained the top spot earlier this month.
Ko, Hataoka, Korda and Celine Boutier of France started the final round all tied up at 14-under. Ko birdied the par-five first hole and never looked back, picking up five more birdies on the front nine and three more coming down the stretch.
"I had to make a lot of birdies for the front nine, and I did it," Ko said of breaking away from the pack. "I didn't look at the scoreboard until No. 12 or 13, but I knew Nelly and Nasa played well. So I just wanted to keep focusing on myself."
Ko did not miss any green or fairway Sunday. Over her final rounds, Ko hit every green in regulation. Off the tee, Ko missed the fairway just five times all tournament.
"I didn't practice at all for this week before the tee off, even Monday or Tuesday, but I still played really well this week," Ko said. "I couldn't believe I hit so straight with every shot, and I made every putt. It was cool."
The dozen LPGA titles put Ko in a tie for third place on the all-time South Korean wins list. The retired legend Pak Se-ri still leads the way with 25, and Park In-bee, who picked up a win this year, is second with 21. Ko and Kim Sei-young, the 2020 LPGA Player of the Year, have 12 apiece.
