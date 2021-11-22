Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- 1 in 10 young people, many of them women, give up looking for jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Unreliable police that avoid violent commotion, fail to guard people under its protection (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party, in crisis, set to overhaul election committee 19 days after establishment (Donga Ilbo)
-- Record high real estate holding tax, owners of two homes could pay 100 mln won in taxes (Segye Times)
-- Real estate holding tax more than triples from year earlier, homeowners complain (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Peng Shuai's 'Me Too' ignites calls for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to stabilize housing market by end of term (Hankyoreh)
-- Law enforcement just a bystander in fatal dating abuse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nearly 800,000 people nationwide subject to pay real estate holding tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Musicow now worth 1 tln won, second fintech innovation imminent (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Airport for Machu Picchu being built by Koreans (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- As home isolation becomes default, bed availability remains issue (Korea Herald)
-- President's 'talk with citizens' fails to regain public trust (Korea Times)
(END)
