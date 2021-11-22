(2nd LD) Hyundai Motor pledges to create 46,000 youth jobs over next 3 yrs
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group has promised to create 46,000 new jobs over the next three years as part of the government's youth job and education support project, the Prime Minister's Office said Monday.
The country's top automotive conglomerate, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing, will hire 30,000 people over the next three consecutive years and run support programs for partners and startups to recruit 16,000 people over that period.
The plan was revealed during a partnership announcement event between the group and the Prime Minister's Office for the government's youth job and education support program titled "Youth Hope ON" held at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, northwest of Seoul.
The event was attended by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Labor Minister An Kyung-duk and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung.
"Not only its companies in the automaking sector, but also 41 affiliates, including those in steelmaking and construction, have also decided to participate in the project," Kim said. "Among the conglomerates that joined our program, Hyundai Motor Group promised the most new jobs, which I really appreciate."
Under the "Youth Hope ON" project, the government provides financing to foster young talents, while companies offer education programs.
Hyundai Motor said it plans to expand recruiting for its new growth engines, such as robotics, urban air mobility, and autonomous and hydrogen vehicles.
"There are lots of new businesses that we are about to start, so we will do our best for young people to be part of that plan and show their skills," Chung said. "As we progress with our electric vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell cars, we are standing at a point that needs young people's creativity and grit."
Hyundai Motor is the sixth conglomerate to join "Youth Hope ON" after KT Corp., Samsung Group, LG Group, SK Group and POSCO.
With the latest partnership, the six conglomerates are committed to creating a total of 179,000 new youth jobs over the next three years, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
On the sidelines of the event, Chung said the company is planning to produce electric vehicles in its U.S. plants, though he did not provide any specific time frame.
Asked if Hyundai has any plan to produce car batteries for its own use, the chairman said battery makers will handle that job though Hyundai may join such companies' cell development projects.
