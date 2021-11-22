Monday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/03 Sleet 20

Incheon 06/04 Sleet 20

Suwon 07/04 Sleet 20

Cheongju 08/06 Sleet 60

Daejeon 09/05 Rain 60

Chuncheon 07/02 Sunny 20

Gangneung 09/07 Rain 0

Jeonju 09/07 Rain 60

Gwangju 09/07 Rain 30

Jeju 12/11 Rain 60

Daegu 10/08 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/11 Rain 20

