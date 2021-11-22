Ko Jin-young overcomes injury, personal ordeal in outstanding 2021 LPGA season

To be eligible for the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, a player must have been an active tour member for 10 years and must have earned 27 points while winning at least one of the following: a major championship, the Vare Trophy for the scoring title or the Player of the Year Award. A tournament win is worth one point, and a major title is good for two points. The Vare Trophy and the Player of the Year honor are worth one point each.