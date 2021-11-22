Exports up 27.6 pct in first 20 days of Nov.
All News 09:03 November 22, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports grew 27.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November on the back of robust demand for chips, ships and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$39.8 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $31.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
