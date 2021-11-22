Seoul stocks open higher on strong export data
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, helped by robust economic data that fueled optimism for a quick economic rebound from the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.6 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,992.62 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks got off to a bullish start as South Korea's exports jumped 27.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November on high demand for chips, autos and petroleum goods.
Tech gains led the KOSPI's hike.
Top cap Samsung Electronics jumped 3.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 5.83 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.12 percent, with pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics and leading chemical firm LG Chem trading flat.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.24 percent, while banking heavyweight Kakao Bank lost 2.31 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from the previous session's close.
