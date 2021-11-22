Yoon, Lee neck and neck in presidential race: survey
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), and his opponent Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) are neck and neck in a hypothetical multicandidate race, a survey showed Monday.
Yoon garnered 40 percent support, while Lee trailed by only 0.5 percentage point at 39.5 percent, within the survey's margin of error, according to the survey of 1,007 adults conducted Friday and Saturday by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI).
Yoon's rating fell 5.6 percentage points from the previous week, while Lee's gained 7.1 percentage points.
Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the progressive Justice Party, earned 4.5 percent, followed by Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, with 4 percent and former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon with 1.1 percent.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose to 39.5 percent, up 2.2 percentage points from a week ago, another survey showed.
According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,517 people over the age of 18 from Nov. 15-19, the approval rating of the PPP fell 1.3 percentage points to 41.2 percent.
In contrast, the approval rating of the DP rose 1.8 percentage points to 30.3 percent, the survey showed.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Yoon leads Lee by some 13 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs