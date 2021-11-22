Buddhist monk murders neighbor over prayer sound complaint: police
HAPCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- A Buddhist monk has been apprehended for allegedly killing a neighbor complaining about the prayer sounds from the temple, police said Monday.
According to police, the 60-something monk, whose identity is not known, is alleged to have beaten to death the neighbor, in his 50s, who raised issue with the level of prayer sounds from the temple in Hapcheon, 350 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday.
The neighbor had reportedly been in conflict with the temple over the level of the pre-recorded prayer sounds from the temple for some time. The monk is believed to have committed the crime out of a fit of rage over the complaint, officials said.
Investigators plan to file an arrest warrant request for the monk.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Yoon leads Lee by some 13 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs