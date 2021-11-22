Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 5 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 10:30 November 22, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported five additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,193.

An Army officer stationed in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, tested positive following a vacation. Another officer based at the defense ministry's compound in Seoul tested positive after developing symptoms.

Three other service members contracted the virus from their family members.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 85 patients are still under treatment.

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases reached 2,827 on Monday, falling below 3,000 for the first time in six days due to fewer tests over the weekend, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

In this file photo, soldiers walk at a bus terminal in eastern Seoul on Feb. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

