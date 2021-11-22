The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 22, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.92 0.92
2-M 1.05 1.04
3-M 1.21 1.19
6-M 1.44 1.42
12-M 1.69 1.67
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Yoon leads Lee by some 13 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs