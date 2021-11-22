Imprisoned ex-President Park admitted to hospital for 3rd time this year
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Jailed former President Park Geun-hye was admitted to a hospital on Monday for an unspecified illness, officials said.
According to the justice ministry, Park was transferred from the Seoul Detention Center, where she is serving her 22-year prison term, to the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul earlier in the day and was receiving treatment.
It marked her third hospitalization this year. Park, 69, was previously hospitalized in January and July in connection to her left shoulder surgery and lumbar disc pain.
Officials said it was not clear when she would be discharged from the hospital.
Park has been serving a combined 22-year jail sentence since March 2017 after being impeached that year over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors