Costa Rica to open GGGI's regional office to coordinate climate change actions
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Costa Rica will establish the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)'s regional office to coordinate efforts on fighting climate change in the Central American region, the Seoul-based intergovernmental organization said Monday.
Frank Rijsberman, director-general of GGGI, and Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Costa Rican foreign minister, signed a host country agreement to set a legal basis for operation of its regional office and its staff.
The location and detailed schedule have not yet been decided, the institute said.
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada expressed hope for partnership with the GGGI to boost his country's green growth plan, citing its link to the U.N.-backed Green Climate Fund and South Korea.
He is in Seoul on a four-day state visit to the nation.
"We recognize the GGGI as a strategic partner towards the transformation of the economy in accordance with the National Decarbonization Plan and the green economic recovery," Alvarado said during the signing ceremony at the GGGI's headquarters, also attended by Ban Ki-moon, a former U.N. secretary-general who now serves as the institute's president.
The tropical nation aims to go carbon neutral by 2050, and its long-term plan includes investment in zero-emission vehicles, renewable energy and reforestation. Costa Rica has generated 99 percent of its electricity from renewable sources since 2014.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors