Moon rebukes police over bungled response to violent crime
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday reprimanded police over a bungled response to a violent crime that left one person in a vegetative state, calling for police officials to step up education and training to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents.
The rebuke came a day after Kim Chang-yong, head of the National Police Agency, apologized for the bungled response to the crime that took place on Nov. 15 in the western city of Incheon and has attracted a growing wave of criticism.
"To ensure that this sort of thing does not happen again, President Moon Jae-in ordered police to strengthen education and training," presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, speaking to reporters, quoted Moon as saying. "The top duty of police is to protect citizens' lives and ensure safety."
On Nov. 15, a male and female police officer were dispatched to a four-story apartment building in Incheon after receiving a noise complaint about a 48-year-old man on the top floor from a male resident on the third floor.
When the top-floor resident came down wielding a knife and stabbed the third-floor resident's wife, however, the female officer allegedly left the scene without trying to bring the attacker under control.
The male officer, who was outside the building at that time, was also accused of failing to go upstairs in time to help the third-floor resident, who managed to overpower the attacker together with his daughter.
The wife is reported to be brain-dead, and the third-floor resident and his daughter suffered cuts on their hands and faces.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors