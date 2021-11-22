KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 48,050 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,950 UP 300
LIG Nex1 57,700 DN 7,300
LOTTE 32,250 DN 50
GCH Corp 27,250 UP 100
BoryungPharm 14,000 UP 150
Hyosung 97,100 UP 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,400 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,300 UP 900
Shinsegae 233,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 87,800 UP 1,500
Nongshim 288,500 UP 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 86,400 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,080 UP 40
POSCO 281,000 UP 3,000
LotteChilsung 138,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 55,300 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 74,900 UP 3,700
NHIS 13,100 UP 100
DongwonInd 221,000 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 48,250 UP 100
LS 55,800 UP 400
GC Corp 231,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 40,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 746,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 184,000 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,080 UP 30
SKC 189,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 32,200 DN 150
Ottogi 466,000 UP 5,000
F&F Holdings 43,400 DN 1,100
IlyangPharm 29,600 DN 350
MERITZ SECU 5,110 DN 40
HtlShilla 78,800 DN 200
Hanmi Science 56,100 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 177,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 85,000 DN 400
KSOE 98,000 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,250 UP 650
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors