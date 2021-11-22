KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 117,500 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,200 UP 1,200
KorZinc 486,000 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 DN 20
HYUNDAI WIA 79,900 UP 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 72,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 164,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 212,500 UP 3,000
HMM 25,750 UP 150
Mobis 248,000 UP 10,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,900 DN 900
S-1 82,000 UP 700
ZINUS 85,400 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 44,250 DN 850
Hanchem 319,500 UP 3,000
DWS 56,200 DN 1,800
LG Innotek 285,500 DN 2,500
S-Oil 86,800 DN 1,800
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 48,400 UP 2,100
HyundaiElev 44,800 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,050 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,445 UP 25
Hanon Systems 13,650 UP 250
SK 248,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 47,100 UP 1,200
Handsome 38,250 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 20,150 DN 350
COWAY 75,400 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,300 DN 500
IBK 11,050 DN 50
KEPCO 22,300 0
SamsungSecu 47,800 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,050 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 24,050 UP 700
SamsungEng 22,550 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 0
LOTTE TOUR 17,500 DN 400
LG Uplus 13,750 DN 100
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors