Consumer sentiment index hits 5-month high in November
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer sentiment rose to the highest level in five months in November as people were returning to normalcy from long-held pandemic-prompted restrictions, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) stood at 107.6 in November, up 0.8 percentage point from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The reading is the highest since the index rose to 110.3 in June.
A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.
Early this month, the country launched the "living with COVID-19" scheme meant to bring the country gradually back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Eased social distancing rules are expected to boost spending and economic activity.
The subindex for people's assessment of current economic conditions came in at 81 in November, up from 80 in October, while the index gauging people's outlook for future economic conditions stayed unchanged at 96, the data showed.
