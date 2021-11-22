Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
Moon rebukes police over bungled response to violent crime
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday reprimanded police over a bungled response to a violent crime that left one person in a vegetative state, calling for police officials to step up education and training to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents.
The rebuke came a day after Kim Chang-yong, head of the National Police Agency, apologized for the bungled response to the crime that took place on Nov. 15 in the western city of Incheon and has attracted a growing wave of criticism.
(LEAD) Police face flak over inadequate responses to violent crimes
SEOUL -- Police have come under fire for their inadequate responses to violent crimes, as seen in the recent death of a stalking victim under police protection and an alleged dereliction of duty by two Incheon officers accused of sidestepping a knife attack scene.
A man in his 30s was arrested Saturday for killing his ex-girlfriend with a knife at her studio apartment in central Seoul the previous day. The murder sparked public fury, as it was known that the victim was under police protection after suffering from several months of dating violence, threats and stalking by the suspect.
S. Korea breaks ground for AI complex in Gwangju
SEOUL -- South Korea broke ground Monday for an artificial intelligence complex in the southwestern city of Gwangju to foster the related industry, the science ministry said.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, for a major construction project to create an AI complex center, including data centers and facilities in automobiles and energy sectors.
Stray mine possibly behind Sunday's unidentified blast: JCS
SEOUL -- South Korea's military said Monday a stray mine might have caused an unidentified explosion in the west of Seoul the previous day while ruling out the possibility of a North Korean attack.
On Sunday, an Army officer stationed in Gimpo, 29 kilometers west of Seoul, hurt his ankle after an unidentified explosive device detonated during defense operations. The officer reportedly got his ankle amputated.
Costa Rica to open GGGI's regional office to coordinate climate change actions
SEOUL -- Costa Rica will establish the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)'s regional office to coordinate efforts on fighting climate change in the Central American region, the Seoul-based intergovernmental organization said Monday.
Frank Rijsberman, director-general of GGGI, and Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Costa Rican foreign minister, signed a host country agreement to set a legal basis for operation of its regional office and its staff.
Political film 'Kingmaker' set to be released next month ahead of presidential election
SEOUL -- With the South Korean quinquennial presidential election about four months away, a fact-based straight-ahead political satire is set to hit local screens next month: "Kingmaker."
It is motivated by a famous but mysterious election strategist in the 1960-70s, Eom Chang-rok, who worked for Kim Dae-jung, who became the country's president in 1998 after a decadeslong political career.
