S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 22, 2021
All News 16:33 November 22, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.307 1.292 +1.5
2-year TB 1.823 1.761 +6.2
3-year TB 2.018 1.966 +5.2
10-year TB 2.386 2.372 +1.4
2-year MSB 1.863 1.811 +5.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.563 2.513 +5.0
91-day CD 1.180 1.170 +1.0
(END)
