Hyulim Robot to raise 1 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:03 November 22, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyulim Robot Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1 billion won (US$843,809). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.45 million common shares at a price of 689 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
