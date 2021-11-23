Korean-language dailies

-- 89 pct of real estate taxes imposed on multiple home owners, corporate bodies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Main opposition party faces setback in launching election committee (Kookmin Daily)

-- No. of people subject to comprehensive real estate taxes up 42 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- 950,000 people subject to 'real estate taxes bomb' (Segye Times)

-- No. of people subject to comprehensive real estate taxes rise 42 pct on-year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- People subject to real estate taxes to pay average 6 mln won per person (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Financial authorities review punitive actions against Celltrion's alleged accounting fraud (Hankyoreh)

-- Nearly 1 mln people subject to comprehensive real estate taxes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Real estate tax burden shoots up (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea faces triple dummies -- high inflation, rising interest rates and weaker won (Korea Economic Daily)

