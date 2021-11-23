(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 23)

Moon went on with a lengthy listing of his achievements, which at one point he admitted to be overly "self-congratulating." Instead of touching on the failures in real estate and unemployment policies, he touted how national dignity has escalated through the country's successful virus mitigation endeavors. Even as daily infections hover at 3,000, the president claimed that the "vaccination rate is the world's highest'" and that the country has become No. 10 in economic, democratic and diplomatic achievements. While addressing the issue of delay in vaccines, he ended his comment on a self-indulgent note, pointing out just three countries have a similar vaccination rate.