Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:18 November 23, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-4 Sunny 30
Incheon 04/-2 Cloudy 30
Suwon 05/-3 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 05/-1 Sleet 60
Daejeon 07/-1 Sleet 60
Chuncheon 04/-5 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 07/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/01 Sleet 60
Gwangju 07/03 Rain 60
Jeju 11/08 Rain 30
Daegu 07/00 Cloudy 30
Busan 10/02 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 3,000, country's guard up as in-person classes resume