Tuesday's weather forecast

November 23, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-4 Sunny 30

Incheon 04/-2 Cloudy 30

Suwon 05/-3 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 05/-1 Sleet 60

Daejeon 07/-1 Sleet 60

Chuncheon 04/-5 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 07/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/01 Sleet 60

Gwangju 07/03 Rain 60

Jeju 11/08 Rain 30

Daegu 07/00 Cloudy 30

Busan 10/02 Sunny 20

