Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies

All News 09:51 November 23, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan died Tuesday, aides said. He was 90.

Chun seized power after a military coup in 1979 and served until 1988.
