(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan, a general-turned strongman who seized power through a 1979 military coup and ruthlessly quelled a pro-democracy civil uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju the following year, died Tuesday, aides said. He was 90.
Chun died at his home in western Seoul on Tuesday morning after battling chronic ailments.
The former Army general rose to power after staging a coup in the wake of the assassination of then President Park Chung-hee in 1979 and ruled the country until 1988.
In 1980, Chun ordered a deadly crackdown on the Gwangju civil uprising, leaving more than 200 dead and 1,800 others wounded, according to conservative official data.
In 1996, He was convicted of treason and sentenced to life in prison but pardoned the following year.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90