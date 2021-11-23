(LEAD) Military reports 10 additional COVID-19 cases
(ATTN: UPDATES with cases from USFK in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,203.
An officer of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command based in Seoul tested positive after developing symptoms.
A civilian employee of the Air Force stationed in Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, and an Army officer in the central city of Daejeon were also confirmed to have contracted the virus after exhibiting symptoms.
An Army officer stationed in Pocheon, 46km north of Seoul, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after a family member was infected.
Three other service members contracted the virus following their vacations.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 84 patients are still under treatment.
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases reached 2,699 on Tuesday, with the number of critically ill patients hitting an all-time high, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) separately said 39 additional affiliated people had tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 16 to Monday. It did not provide further details about their bases.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,738 from the previous tally.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
