Samsung picks Taylor, Texas, as site of new US$17 bln chip plant
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has selected the city of Taylor in Texas as the site of its new US$17 billion chip fabrication plant, a move to boost production amid a global chip shortage.
The decision came five months after the tech giant announced a plan to build a second, next-generation chip plant in the United States, and as the chip supply crunch caused global automobile and consumer electronics companies to slash their production.
It had been widely anticipated that the world's largest memory chip maker would build the new chip plant in Taylor due largely to its generous tax incentive packages worth millions of dollars.
Taylor is located about a 40-minute drive northeast of Austin, which is home to Samsung Electronics' semiconductor plant.
Samsung's Austin plant, also known as Line S2, manufactures products that include radio frequency integrated circuits, display driver integrated circuits, solid state drive controllers, image sensors and other microprocessors using nodes from 14 nanometers to 65 nanometers.
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, recently met key U.S. officials and business partners, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Moderna chairman Noubar Afeyan, to discuss chip shortages and other business issues during his trip to the U.S.
With the decision, the tech giant has joined a list of global semiconductor companies rushing to expand semiconductor capacity to meet growing demand.
In September, Intel broke ground on two plants in Arizona and is widely expected to announce the location for a planned manufacturing campus by the end of the year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is building a plant in Arizona and is said to be considering building more in the U.S.
By building a new fabriction plant in the U.S., Samsung is doubling down on contract chip manufacturing.
According to analyst firm TrendForce, Samsung ranked No. 2 in the global foundry market with a 17.3 percent market share in the second quarter, trailing the dominant top player TSMC, which held 52.9 percent.
A growing number of big tech companies, such as Apple and Google, have already started to design their own chips and have acquired fabless companies to gain a competitive advantage in strategic materials, a major shift that adds more importance to external foundries.
Samsung and TSMC are predicted to finish construction of their U.S. fabrication plants by 2024, with competition likely to intensify to secure new customers and to offer them thinner, faster and more efficient chips.
Samsung is expected to apply the 5-nanometer chipmaking process -- the most advanced technology yet -- in its new U.S. foundry. It aims to deploy gate-all-around (GAA) technology, which enables significant improvement in performance with less operating power, on the 3 nm process in the first half of next year.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
