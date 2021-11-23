S. Korea's seaport cargo up 3.9 pct in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Cargo processed at South Korean seaports increased nearly 4 percent in October on a rise in petrochemicals exports and ore imports, government data showed Tuesday.
Cargo handled at the country's ports stood at 133.9 million tons last month, up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Handling of export-import cargo also increased 3.5 percent on-year to 113.7 million tons.
Container cargo expanded 1.5 percent on-year to 2.56 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) in October as exports to the United States swelled 9.1 percent.
Non-container cargo handled at the ports came to 88.4 million tons last month, up 4.9 percent from the same month a year ago.
In contrast, transshipment cargo, or cargo processed here en route to final destinations, shrank 0.4 percent on-year to 1.09 million TEUs.
The southeastern city of Busan was the country's busiest maritime gateway in October, with its container cargo handling rising 2 percent to 1.94 million TEUs. Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, came next with 268,000 TEUs, which was down 5.4 percent from a year ago, according to the data.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90