N. Korea holds nationwide computer programming competition
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has opened a nationwide computer programming competition aimed at cultivating talents to lead the country's information and technology development, a propaganda outlet said Tuesday.
A semifinal for the competition, organized by the Kimchaek University of Technology, took place between Nov. 5-15, with the final match slated to kick off Friday for an 11-day run, according to DPRK Today.
In an interview with it, the university's vice president said around 1,240 participants, ranging from teachers and researchers to college and middle school students, took part in three rounds of preliminary contests in the runup to the final.
"We have drawn outstanding researchers who showed great performances in international programming competitions to successfully hold this event which is aimed at boosting our programming capabilities critical for information and technology development and the national economy," the vice president said.
North Korea is known to have 6,800-strong cyberwarfare specialists in operation and working to boost its cyber capabilities based on the latest technologies.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90