ADD develops new antenna designed for stealth jets
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has developed a new homegrown antenna designed for stealth aircraft that will help reduce the possibility of detection by enemy radar systems, its state-run defense development institute said Tuesday.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) said the new conformal antenna, designed to suit stealth jets' curved surface, will reduce their radar cross-section, a measure of how detectable an object is by a radar system.
The antenna was developed with Hanwha Systems Co. under a project launched in 2017.
"The antenna can also be used at various frequencies used by existing communication equipment," an ADD official said.
Along with the development, the ADD has been carrying out research projects on stealth drones since 2010.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Woman arrested on charges of beating stepson to death
-
(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90