Seoul stocks down late Tue. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Tuesday morning as investors attempted to lock in gains from the recent tech rally.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 16.12 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,997.13 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI lost ground amid losses in most large caps.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.26 percent amid lingering inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.05 percent
Top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.84 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 2.32 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 3.01 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics dropped 2.74 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 1.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.2 won from the previous session's close.
