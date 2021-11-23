Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Actor Seo Kang-jun joins military

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Actor Seo Kang-jun started his mandatory military service Tuesday, his management agency said.

Seo entered a military training camp, whose location was not open to the public, and there was no event for fans due to safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Man of Creation.

Last week, the 28-year-old actor bid farewell to his fans through an online live broadcast, saying he was leaving to fulfill his 18-month military duty.

Since debuting as a member of the actors group 5urpise in 2013, Seo has starred in many TV series, including the romance series "Cheese in the Trap" (2016) and the crime thriller "Watcher" (2019).

