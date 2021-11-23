Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated South Korean supergroup BTS on becoming the first Asian act to win artist of the year, considered the top award, at the American Music Awards (AMAs).
Moon lauded the boy band for winning the award in a message posted on his social media accounts, saying the win could help Korean people increase their confidence in Korean culture.
Citing recent remarks by Joseph Nye, professor emeritus at Harvard University, that South Korea is well endowed with soft power on culture, Moon said such cultural success has boosted the nation's status globally.
Nye made the remarks at a conference on Korea's soft power in Washington last month.
During the conference, Nye said many Korean people think they are left behind, despite their success over the past 60 years.
Moon said BTS has confirmed Nye's assessment and asked people to have pride and confidence.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(2nd LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs