Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs

All News 15:16 November 23, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated South Korean supergroup BTS on becoming the first Asian act to win artist of the year, considered the top award, at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Moon lauded the boy band for winning the award in a message posted on his social media accounts, saying the win could help Korean people increase their confidence in Korean culture.

Citing recent remarks by Joseph Nye, professor emeritus at Harvard University, that South Korea is well endowed with soft power on culture, Moon said such cultural success has boosted the nation's status globally.

Nye made the remarks at a conference on Korea's soft power in Washington last month.

During the conference, Nye said many Korean people think they are left behind, despite their success over the past 60 years.

Moon said BTS has confirmed Nye's assessment and asked people to have pride and confidence.

K-pop boy group BTS accepts the award for artist of the year during the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in this Reuters photo. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #BTS
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!