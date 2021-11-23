KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 46,100 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 215,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 13,050 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 126,500 UP 500
Daesang 23,550 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,100 0
ORION Holdings 15,800 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 6,800 DN 210
CHONGKUNDANG 113,000 DN 2,500
KCC 306,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 99,700 DN 1,800
SK hynix 119,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 650,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,900 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,150 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 214,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,050 DN 550
Kogas 38,500 UP 750
Hanwha 32,600 DN 300
DB HiTek 77,800 UP 1,200
CJ 89,000 UP 1,100
LX INT 25,550 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 16,400 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,900 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 25,600 UP 650
DL 61,400 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,050 DN 400
KIA CORP. 83,700 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 DN 90
KAL 29,050 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,440 DN 75
LG Corp. 85,600 DN 2,200
Daewoong 30,600 DN 650
TaekwangInd 957,000 DN 10,000
SamyangFood 80,200 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 369,500 UP 5,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 UP 4,500
BoryungPharm 13,900 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,700 DN 700
