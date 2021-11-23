KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,300 0
Shinsegae 233,000 0
Nongshim 292,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 82,100 DN 4,300
Hyosung 97,000 DN 100
LOTTE 32,100 DN 150
GCH Corp 26,700 DN 550
LotteChilsung 136,000 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 100,500 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 37,300 DN 50
HITEJINRO 32,750 DN 500
Yuhan 59,600 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 127,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,120 UP 40
SKC 187,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 32,300 UP 100
Ottogi 462,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 179,500 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 56,000 UP 700
SamsungElec 75,300 UP 400
NHIS 13,050 DN 50
POSCO 286,500 UP 5,500
DongwonInd 217,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,980 DN 100
SK Discovery 47,600 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 737,000 DN 9,000
LS 54,800 DN 1,000
GC Corp 228,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 39,550 DN 750
IlyangPharm 29,100 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 5,110 0
HtlShilla 78,800 0
Hanmi Science 54,700 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 177,500 0
Hanssem 91,000 UP 6,000
KSOE 98,100 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,900 DN 350
OCI 117,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 57,200 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(2nd LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs