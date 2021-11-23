KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 503,000 UP 17,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,660 DN 20
F&F Holdings 42,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 77,900 DN 2,000
S-Oil 87,800 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 213,000 UP 500
HMM 25,100 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 162,500 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 43,100 DN 1,150
HyundaiMipoDock 75,600 UP 3,100
Mobis 244,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,200 UP 1,300
S-1 80,400 DN 1,600
ZINUS 85,000 DN 400
Hanchem 315,000 DN 4,500
LG Innotek 278,000 DN 7,500
DWS 53,400 DN 2,800
SamsungSecu 47,000 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 11,000 DN 50
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 47,150 DN 1,250
HyundaiElev 44,800 0
SAMSUNG SDS 154,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,400 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,375 DN 70
Hanon Systems 13,600 DN 50
SK 243,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 45,200 DN 1,900
Handsome 38,400 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 20,300 UP 150
COWAY 74,400 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,100 DN 200
IBK 11,100 UP 50
KEPCO 22,450 UP 150
DONGSUH 38,400 UP 1,900
SamsungEng 22,550 0
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,560 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,900 DN 150
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(2nd LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs