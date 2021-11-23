KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 30,850 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153500 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 17,850 UP 350
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,200 UP 300
KT&G 84,600 UP 400
DHICO 23,650 DN 50
Doosanfc 51,000 UP 100
LG Display 22,000 DN 600
Kangwonland 24,900 DN 100
NAVER 400,000 DN 10,000
Kakao 124,500 DN 4,000
NCsoft 708,000 DN 40,000
KIWOOM 107,500 DN 1,500
DSME 25,800 DN 550
HDSINFRA 7,670 DN 300
DWEC 5,970 DN 50
DongwonF&B 196,500 0
KEPCO KPS 41,650 UP 250
LGH&H 1,166,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 740,000 DN 25,000
KEPCO E&C 94,700 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,200 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 128,000 DN 6,000
Celltrion 211,500 DN 13,500
Huchems 23,200 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,600 0
KIH 84,800 DN 300
LOTTE Himart 26,100 DN 200
GS 40,200 UP 350
CJ CGV 27,300 UP 500
LIG Nex1 56,200 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 37,300 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,000 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,500 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,330 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 177,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 23,150 DN 50
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia
(LEAD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs