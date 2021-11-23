SK Innovation 219,500 0

POONGSAN 31,800 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 57,100 UP 700

Hansae 23,400 UP 100

LX HAUSYS 62,200 DN 100

Youngone Corp 43,600 DN 450

CSWIND 60,700 DN 600

GKL 13,650 UP 100

KOLON IND 77,800 DN 200

HanmiPharm 265,500 DN 1,500

BNK Financial Group 8,690 UP 180

emart 160,000 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY412 00 UP50

KOLMAR KOREA 41,350 DN 250

HANJINKAL 54,300 DN 100

DoubleUGames 60,300 DN 1,500

CUCKOO 19,200 UP 250

COSMAX 101,000 UP 500

MANDO 61,300 DN 2,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 DN 21,000

INNOCEAN 58,300 DN 400

Doosan Bobcat 38,650 DN 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,100 0

Netmarble 123,000 DN 1,000

KRAFTON 505,000 DN 11,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57800 DN400

ORION 109,000 UP 3,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 DN 250

BGF Retail 153,500 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 146,500 DN 3,500

HDC-OP 23,350 DN 300

HYOSUNG TNC 541,000 UP 2,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 659,000 UP 27,000

SKBS 239,500 UP 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 13,450 UP 100

KakaoBank 64,900 UP 900

HYBE 392,500 0

SK ie technology 165,500 0

DL E&C 119,500 DN 2,500

LX HOLDINGS 8,950 0

