KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 219,500 0
POONGSAN 31,800 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 57,100 UP 700
Hansae 23,400 UP 100
LX HAUSYS 62,200 DN 100
Youngone Corp 43,600 DN 450
CSWIND 60,700 DN 600
GKL 13,650 UP 100
KOLON IND 77,800 DN 200
HanmiPharm 265,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 8,690 UP 180
emart 160,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY412 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 41,350 DN 250
HANJINKAL 54,300 DN 100
DoubleUGames 60,300 DN 1,500
CUCKOO 19,200 UP 250
COSMAX 101,000 UP 500
MANDO 61,300 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 DN 21,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 38,650 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,100 0
Netmarble 123,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 505,000 DN 11,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57800 DN400
ORION 109,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 DN 250
BGF Retail 153,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 146,500 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 23,350 DN 300
HYOSUNG TNC 541,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 659,000 UP 27,000
SKBS 239,500 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,450 UP 100
KakaoBank 64,900 UP 900
HYBE 392,500 0
SK ie technology 165,500 0
DL E&C 119,500 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,950 0
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
-
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
-
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia
-
-
(2nd LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
-
-
