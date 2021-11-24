BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean megastar BTS was nominated Tuesday for the best pop duo or group performance at the Grammy Awards, marking yet another landmark feat just days after winning the top award at the American Music Awards (AMAs).
The septet was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance for their megahit "Butter," in a virtual ceremony streamed live.
It marks the second consecutive year BTS was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance.
Released in May, "Butter" secured the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. It is now the "longest-running No. 1 song of 2021" on the chart, according to Billboard.
The band then landed two other chart-toppers, "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe," a collaborative single with British rock band Coldplay.
Tuesday's feat also made the septet the first K-pop artist to be nominated for all three major U.S. music awards, which include the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. BTS won big in the latter two music awards this year.
The group raked in three awards, including the top honor of the artist of the year, for "Butter" at the AMAs held Sunday. In May, BTS swept four awards at the Billboard Music Awards, including top selling song (for "Dynamite").
The 64th Grammy Awards is set for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles following a final-round of voting between Dec. 6 and Jan. 5.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
