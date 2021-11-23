S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 23, 2021
All News 16:30 November 23, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.318 1.307 +1.1
2-year TB 1.825 1.823 +0.2
3-year TB 2.031 2.018 +1.3
10-year TB 2.400 2.386 +1.4
2-year MSB 1.874 1.863 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.582 2.563 +1.9
91-day CD 1.190 1.180 +1.0
