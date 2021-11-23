Cheong Wa Dae expresses regret as ex-President Chun dies without apology
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae expressed regret that former President Chun Doo-hwan died without an apology for the bloody crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising, even as it said it prays for the soul of the deceased.
Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters that Cheong Wa Dae has no plan to offer flowers or a condolence visit to Chun, who died at his home earlier in the day at 90 after battling blood cancer and chronic ailments.
The presidential office "prays for the deceased and delivered words of sympathy to the bereaved family," Park said.
Chun "didn't reveal the truth of history until the end," Park said, adding that the presidential office "expresses regret because there is no sincere apology."
