(LEAD) Pohang Steelers finish runners-up at AFC Champions League
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; ADDS details in paras 8-10)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Pohang Steelers' pursuit of a long-awaited Asian club football title will have to be put on hold for a little while longer.
The South Korean club lost to the Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal 2-0 in the final of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday (local time).
Nasser Al-Dawsari scored only 16 seconds into the match, the fastest goal in an AFC Champions League final, and Moussa Marega rounded out the scoring in the 63rd minute to lift Al Hilal to their fourth Asian crown.
Pohang, too, had been pushing for their fourth AFC title, and their first since 2009.
But the K League 1 outfit couldn't have had a worse start, as Al-Dawsari scored a stunner from about 22 meters out to give Al Hilal an early advantage.
Sin Jin-ho nearly tied the game in the 12th minute, when his volley from the edge of the box hit the woodwork. Lim Sang-hyub tried to bang home the rebound but goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Muaiouf deflected the shot off his leg.
Al Hilal doubled their lead 18 minutes into the second half. Bafetimbi Gomis threaded a perfect pass to Marega, who beat defender Jeon Min-gwang one-on-one and fired the ball into the far corner.
AFC champions are invited back for the following year's tournament. From South Korea, the top three clubs in the top-flight K League 1 and the winner of the annual FA Cup tournament qualify for the AFC Champions League for the following season.
Pohang will not be in next year's tournament. When the K League 1 split into two tiers after 33 matches, Pohang failed to crack the top six, and thus, will not have a shot at finishing in the top three. The best they can do is to finish the year in seventh place, which is where they stand with two matches remaining.
At the FA Cup, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals in August.
Pohang head coach Kim Gi-dong, who'd won the 2009 AFC title with Pohang as a player, said his team could never get out of an early hole.
"We gave up the first goal way too early in the match, and I think the players started rushing things too much afterward," Kim said. "That led to a lot of mistakes on our part. If we hadn't struck the crossbar (in the 12th minute), then the match would have been more interesting."
Kim said Pohang's aggressive push for an equalizer opened up space behind their defense in the second half, and Al Hilal did well to exploit that.
"What's disappointing about this loss is that we showed only 50 percent of what we'd prepared," Kim said. "I think some of our young players were a bit too nervous. I hope they will grow from this experience."
Pohang's Australian defender, Alex Grant, acknowledged defeat.
"When you concede a goal that early in the game, you are always going to be against it," Grant said. "We knew coming into the game that it was going to be tough as they have great quality players. They were the better team."
Pohang played without starting goalkeeper Kang Hyeon-mu and midfielder Lee Seung-mo.
Kang underwent season-ending ankle surgery in October while Lee wasn't permitted to leave South Korea for failing to fulfill his community service hours requirement upon receiving a military service exemption for winning a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?
-
(LEAD) Virus situation in capital area urgent: PM