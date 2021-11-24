Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

November 24, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Slaughterer' Chun Doo-hwan dies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No apology until last day (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chun Doo-hwan dies without apology (Donga Ilbo)
-- Chun leaves blemish on Korean modern history but dies without apology (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Chun Doo-hwan dies with no apology (Segye Times)
-- Daily COVID-19 infections reach nearly 4,000 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Entire nation subject to increased comprehensive real estate tax (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chun Doo-hwan dies without apology (Hankyoreh)
-- Chun leaves dark history behind (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cryptocurrency manipulator to face one-year prison term (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Provincial areas also suffer from real estate speculation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Former dictator Chun Doo Hwan dies at 90 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90 (Korea Herald)
-- Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies (Korea Times)
