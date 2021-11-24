(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 24)

What is still regrettable is that Chun never reflected on nor apologized for his actions in Gwangju. He did not leave any message of apology before his death, unlike Roh who sought forgiveness for what he had done in his will. Roh's last note was seen as an apology although he failed to mention the military coup or the Gwangju bloodbath. That's why the Moon Jae-in administration held a state funeral for him when he died last month. The government also recognized Roh's achievements, including his efforts to establish diplomatic ties with socialist bloc countries such as the Soviet Union and China in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Roh was also lauded for improving inter-Korean relations.